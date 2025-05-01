Things are definitely not kicking at Route 66 visitor center

Three years after a ceremonial ribbon cutting, the building on West Central remains locked up and unoccupied.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking to get your kicks on Route 66, don’t go to this visitor center.

“Right now, it’s just sitting there abandoned, I don’t see nobody there,” Jerry Ochoa said.

Coming soon signs greet travelers at the building on West Central. But people in the area say they’ll believe it when they see it.

“I was like, it is a very nice building, but what are they doing with it what are they going to do with it?” Christian Ortega asked.

“We’re all just like waiting, when?” Liz Esparza asked.

City, county, and state money paid for the nearly $13 million building. It could include a taproom, museum and event space.

Bernalillo County leaders cut the ribbon on it in 2022. But they gave it over to the city last year. And since that ribbon cutting, the facility has been mostly closed.

“I think it should be open to the public, I think it’s been built for a really long time and it just hasn’t been open for a while,” Julian Rodarte said.

A spokesperson for Albuquerque’s Arts and Culture Department said they had to work through a number of issues since taking over, including installing security and operational systems.

Now they need more money to get it open. They want the county to chip in.

Last week, commissioners considered a resolution that would give the city $750,000 over three years to hire and pay staff.

“The county has already put $3.6 million in this, $155,000 in the land,” said county commissioner Barbara Baca. “We’ve been a good partner with the city on this, so good that we have now gifted it to the city so it could be run.”

Commissioner Frank Baca serves that district. He said that he believes in the project, saying it could benefit the community.

“I don’t know how that’s going to get done and I don’t quite frankly know if it will get done, but I do think there is a potential for it to get done,” he said.

But with its price tag and locked gates, people are skeptical.

“I think it’s sort of a waste of money and if we’re not going to use it,” Rodarte said. “It should have gone to something else.”