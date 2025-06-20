Thousands evacuated as Trout Fire grows in Gila National Forest

The Trout Fire near Silver City is more than 43,000 acres and still 11% contained as of Thursday.

SILVER CITY, N.M. – Video is showing how the Trout Fire is burning some of the 43,000-plus acres near Silver City.

The fire is 11% contained as of Thursday, despite spreading by 5,000 acres from Wednesday. More than 1,000 people are working to gain ground on the flames as more evacuation zones have been added. As of Thursday, nearly 2,500 people evacuated.

Not everyone is making the decision to leave their home. KOB 4 spoke with a couple of people on their evacuation status.

“I worry for our beautiful country out here. It’s an amazing place the Gila,” said Lauren Gueswel who live near Lake Roberts. “It was worth it to us to say and try to save the property because we know worst case scenario, we can go into one of those areas and be out of reach of any fuels.”

For Kevin Bartolucci, he didn’t think twice when he was told to evacuate.

“Ooh, the smoke was so thick. It just filled the valley, filled the valley. Thick smoke. You could see it as the wind, the wind is really a problem,” said Bartolucci.

Many organizations are coming from nearby cities to help evacuees. We spoke with a volunteer who helped out during the Ruidoso wildfires.

“The thing that happened with the Salt Fire in Ruidoso was that it started in a space and moved very quickly. It was kind of the worst case scenario,” said Oly Sturdevant, paramedic with the New Mexico Medical Reserve Corp. “For here, the thing that is working for us is that the fire started in a place that doesn’t have a lot of structure. Even though it burned an immense amount of acreage at this point, the risk of houses was not as right off the bat as it was with the Salt Fire.”

The Salvation Army is accepting donations for evacuees, click here for more information.