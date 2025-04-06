Thousands gather for Hands Off protest at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people showed up to Civic Plaza Saturday in opposition to recent moves by the Trump administration on the economy, immigration and human rights.

“They’re losing a lot of rights,” protester Susanna Cooper said. “They’re losing jobs, they’re losing a lot of money. Stock market prices are going up. Healthcare is being denied.”

This “Hands Off 2025” protest in Albuquerque was just one of more than 1,200 taking place across the country

Mayor Tim Keller said New Mexicans are sending a message to the Trump administration.

“And it just shows how important and how real these cuts are to our community,” Keller said. “We care because it’s really affecting all sorts of things — the law enforcement and our families, our seniors. That’s what this means.”

The protesters were also rallying against President Donald Trump’s economic policies like tariffs and cuts to federal programs.

“They’re all motivated to make change and to go back to a chance to really keep building our democracy,” Cooper said. “They’re outraged. They’re fed up. And they don’t want to see what’s going on continue.”

In response to the protest, Republican Party of New Mexico chairwoman Amy Barela said, “The Republican Party of New Mexico stands resolute in calling for all New Mexicans to rise above the division and unite in civility while exercising their First Amendment rights.”