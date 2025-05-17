Three helped in boating incident
Near Raton N.M- The New Mexico National Guard helped rescue three people after a boating incident along the Canadian River near Raton Friday evening. According to the Guard, crews with the New Mexico Game and Fish, New Mexico Search and Rescue, Raton Fire Department and a flight crew from the NMNG were able stabilize the individuals and later flew one person to the University of New Mexico Hospital for care and treatment. A HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was used in the rescue.