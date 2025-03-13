Tickets now on sale for National Championship Air Races in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — Tickets are now on sale for the National Championship Air Races, set to take place in Roswell this September after 60 years in Reno.

The races are set for September 10-14. Over 100 planes and pilots from all over the world will converge upon Roswell to compete in seven classes of racing as they go for the gold trophy.

In January, pilots visited Roswell to test out the course.

The races will also feature the STOL Drag, the Short Take-Off and Landing Drag. According to STOL Drag, pilots fly straight 2000 feet down and back in a side-by-side format.

Fans in attendance can also take in static and heritage displays, military demonstrations, vendors, food booths and more.

If you plan on attending, NCAR is advising there is “an almost complete buy-out” of hotels in Roswell. They encourage you to utilize their RV camping or look for lodging in surrounding towns, like Artesia, Ruidoso, Carlsbad and Portales.

“Moving to Roswell has given us the opportunity to see how we can expand the NCAR experience for both attendees and pilots alike. We’re especially excited to offer attendees more camping options and seeing how it adds to the NCAR experience,” said Fred Telling, the CEO of NCAR. “We’ll still see the same competitive flying from all seven classes but with new vendors, exhibits and a gorgeous New Mexico backdrop. We believe both long-time fans and new attendees will see how thrilling it is to hold the races in such an iconic location like Roswell.”

Ticket packages range from single-day tickets to weeklong tickets to VIP packages. You can purchase tickets at www.airrace.org.

Attendees who wish to personally fly to Roswell can reserve their spots at Avflight’s website here.