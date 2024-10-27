Tim Walz makes campaign stop on Navajo Nation

Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz makes a campaign stop on Navajo Nation.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz thanked the Navajo Nation for allowing him to speak on Saturday.

“It is a privilege to be on the Navajo land and you see fit to bring me here as we talk about and I try and ask and earn your vote to make Kamala Harris president of the United States,” Walz said.

This is part of an effort from the Kamala Harris campaign to reach out to Native American voters.

For the first time in modern history, a candidate on a presidential ticket campaigned on the Navajo Nation.

“We are running like everything is on the line because everything is on the line,” Walz said. “I want to be clear and make sure you hear it and the country hears is: Kamala Harris and I recognize the promises this country has made to indigenous people. We will safe guard and strengthen bonds between our nations and ensure we uphold our trust and treaty obligations.”

Walz wasted no time talking about how he and Harris will work with tribal nations if elected in November.

“Donald Trump could have done what is right for Indian Country and he did the opposite,” Walz said. “Kamala and I will make more affordable access to housing, make it more affordable for down-payment assistance to families, build more affordable homes and make sure people have access because you have a dream that you want to start a business making sure there is money on the front end.”

Walz also talked about protecting the Affordable Health Care Act, and a $6,000 tax credit for expecting parents after their child is born.

Walz closed out his stop on the Navajo Nation encouraging people to make a plan to vote.

“We can’t ‘hope’ to beat Trump, we can’t hope we restore reproductive rights, we can’t hope that we don’t turn the United States military against our own citizens, we can’t hope that he doesn’t become a dictator, we have to have a plan,” Walz said.