Tips for safe Halloween face painting and trick-or-treating

Some tips from an expert and a display of a cool design you could possibly do.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is less than a week away which means it won’t be long until the kiddos are trick-or-treating for all the candy they can find.

As always, safety is important. Here are some tips to make sure there are more treats than tricks this Halloween.

For parents, make sure your kids don’t go beyond the front door of a stranger’s home. Have a planned route, a designated spot and make sure they’re using crosswalks and paying attention to the signals.

When kids come home with the loot, check their candy before you let them dig in. Throw out any candy that’s already open or any homemade treats, unless you know who made them, and beware of any choking hazards. Hazards include gum, hard candies and small toys, especially if your kids are young.

When it comes to your kid’s costume, consider face painting instead of a covering or a mask. A covering or a mask can obstruct their view, which can be dangerous when they’re out and about in neighborhoods.

Plus, face paintings can look really cool.

In the video above, we brought in an artist to demonstrate on our morning show reporter just how cool face paintings can look.