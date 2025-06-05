Tornado watch issued in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a large portion of southeastern New Mexico.

The watch includes Roswell, Hobbs, Clovis, Carlsbad and Artesia. It is in effect until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service advises there is a potential for “a few tornadoes,” up to softball size hail and winds up to 80 mph.

All of Lea County, where Hobbs is, much of Roosevelt County and the eastern part of Eddy and Chaves counties are in an area with an enhanced risk for severe storms. This means there is a chance for more numerous storms with hail and tornadoes.

Roswell, Carlsbad and Clovis are among the communities with a slight risk of severe storms. That means there is a potential for a few storms with large hail, strong winds or a tornado.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: