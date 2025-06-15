Triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions will linger this week

Hot and dry describes almost all of New Mexico for Father's Day and early this coming week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a hot and mainly dry day in New Mexico. Numerous areas have hit 100 degrees in the southern half of the state.

Heat advisories are in effect Sunday in many areas, including the Albuquerque and Roswell areas. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees or hotter in more locations.

We’ll see mostly dry weather continue, with small chances for a thunderstorm in eastern New Mexico Sunday. Expect temperatures to stay hot for the next few days.

Isolated thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph across far eastern New Mexico for the next couple of afternoons. Gusty virga showers and dry thunderstorms are also possible around the southern high terrain each afternoon.

Moderate heat risk is expected in most low elevation areas through Tuesday, with near record high temperatures.

Gusty west winds will return on Tuesday. The dry and gusty conditions may allow any recent wildfires that were started by lightning to grow rapidly, especially over western New Mexico where fuels are very dry.