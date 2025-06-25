Trout Fire: Containment improves and growth slows

SILVER CITY, N.M. — Trout Fire managers are seeing improved containment and slower acreage growth in the Gila National Forest near Silver City.

According to an update Wednesday, June 25, the Trout Fire has burned an estimated 47,121 acres in the Gila National Forest with containment up to 41%. On Tuesday, it was 47,100 acres with 33% containment, up from 46,796 acres with 22% containment Monday and 44,570 acres with 11% containment Friday.

Now, 1,395 people are working the fire as of Wednesday, June 25. There were 1,425 people on the fire Monday; 1,306 people Friday; 1,056 people Thursday. A week ago, there were 875 people on the fire.

Rain helped but the National Weather Service warns it may cause flooding. A team is on the ground assessing the overall risk.

