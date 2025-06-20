Trout Fire growth slows some as more people join firefight

The Trout Fire saw its slowest growth in acreage this weeks as more personnel have joined the firefight near Silver City.

SILVER CITY, N.M. — Trout Fire managers are seeing the slowest growth in acreage this week as more people have joined the firefight Friday near Silver City.

According to the Friday morning update, the Trout Fire has burned an estimated 44,570 acres in the Gila National Forest, still with 11% containment. Fire managers reported 43,547 acres in size Thursday; 38,682 acres Wednesday; 24,706 acres Tuesday and around 18,000 acres Monday.

Smoke kept the fire from moving quickly Thursday. As they move into Friday, crews will focus on structure protection. They will work on restoring power to communities along Highway 35 north of the Wilderness Ranger District Office.

Still, managers aren’t letting their guard down yet. Firefighters are “actively engaged” in suppression efforts on the southern side. The southwest side – toward Silver City – is continuing to “show the potential for movement.”

As a result, more people are working the Trout Fire than ever Friday. 1,306 people are working on the fire Friday, compared to 1,056 people Thursday and 875 people Wednesday. At least 46 people working the fire Friday were brought over from the nearby Buck Fire that has calmed in recent days. Air efforts will support crews on the ground.

Crews warn conditions can change in a split second. They advise people living nearby to pay close attention to their evacuation status. The Gila National Forest has the latest evacuation info here and the latest details on their social media page. Nearly 2,500 people have evacuated so far.

A shelter is open at the Grant County Convention Center in Silver City. The American Red Cross is there, providing water, food and anything else evacuees may need. There is also a shelter at the Cobre High School in Bayard. The High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets and the Southwest Horseman’s Association will receive livestock.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations for evacuees, click here for more information. They ask you do not bring donations to incident command posts or fire camps.

Here is what they need and will accept at the Silver City Recreation Center:

Agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, will provide updates during a community meeting Friday evening at the Grant County Conference Center.

The fire began June 12. On Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency declaration as the fire continued to spread.