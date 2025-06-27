Trout Fire progresses toward full containment

Managers of the Trout Fire are seeing the fire progress toward full containment in the Gila National Forest near Silver City.

SILVER CITY, N.M. — As the Trout Fire is progressing toward full containment in the Gila National Forest near Silver City, managers are ending evacuation orders.

According to InciWeb, the national incident information system for wildfires, the Trout Fire is at 69% containment Thursday. Containment up to 41% on Wednesday; 33% Tuesday; 22% Monday; and 11% Friday, June 20. Fire growth stopped at 47,121 acres.

There are 1,083 people working the fire as of Thursday, down from 1,395 people Wednesday and 1,425 people Monday.

The new concern is flooding. Managers are advising people to stay alert in case conditions change when rain starts falling as flooding can occur very quickly.

Managers believe they can shut down the incident management team early next week.

