Trump recovers in hospital following suspected assassination attempt

Former president Donald Trump is recovering Sunday night after he was injured during an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former president Donald Trump is recovering Sunday night after he was injured during an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

He was rushed to safety and after the bullet pierced one of his ears. Two people were killed, including the suspected shooter.

Law enforcement released new details and a photo of the alleged shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The FBI says the motive for the shooting remains unclear, but officials say he used a semi-automatic rifle when he opened fire.

Officials are now looking into whether that gun belonged to the shooter’s father and if it was purchased legally. They say his family is cooperating with the investigation.

Law enforcement released the names of three people who were shot at during the assassination attempt. They say 50-year-old Corey Comperatore was killed while protecting his wife and two daughter when gunshots were fired. 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver are both recovering at a Pennsylvania hospital tonight.

New Mexico Democrats and Republicans released separate statements Saturday condemning the attack on the former president.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention is scheduled to go on as planned. Law enforcement is ramping up security as the dayslong event is set to start Monday.

In D.C., President Biden is calling for unity in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt on the former president. Biden says he spoke with Trump Saturday night and says he is doing well.

In brief remarks from the Roosevelt room, the president once again condemning the violence:

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence for that matter. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation, everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not America, and we cannot allow this to happen.”

The president’s remarks coming ahead of an Oval Office address scheduled for Sunday evening, where he promises to share more information with Americans.