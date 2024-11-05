Ukrainian musicians to stop in New Mexico on ‘Tour of Gratitude to America’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Active-duty soldiers from Ukraine will share their music and gratitude to the U.S. with performances here in New Mexico.

Ukraine’s Cultural Forces, the cultural arm of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is on a two-month tour of the U.S. There are two musicians who play the bandura, a traditional Ukrainian stringed instrument. There is also an opera singer, a violinist, a pianist, a country singer and a poet.

These musicians will perform Wednesday at noon at the Santa Fe Museum of Art. Then, at 5 p.m. in Albuquerque, they will have a performance at the Kimo Theatre. Both shows are free.

Learn more about them here.