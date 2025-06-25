Union reaches tentative deal with Smith’s as Albertsons negotiations continue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local grocery store workers’ union signed a tentative deal with Smith’s Food and Drug – as negotiations continue with Albertsons Market to avoid a strike at their stores.

Smith’s reached a deal with the negotiating committee for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 1564 earlier this week, union president Greg Frazier confirmed to KOB 4. Frazier didn’t disclose the terms of the deal as members will see it for the first time next week before they vote on it.

The committee is still working to reach a deal with Albertsons before the current deal expires Saturday.

If the committee can’t reach a deal with Albertsons, workers have already authorized the ability to strike when the deal is up. If they can, they will avoid a strike and members will vote on it.

Frazier added they are “optimistic and hopeful” but that it’s “not guaranteed something will happen.”

“We’re hopeful Albertsons will negotiate in good faith and negotiate with workers on a fair deal. We remain committed to trying,” Frazier told KOB 4.

Albertsons will meet with the committee Thursday and Friday.

