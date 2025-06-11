UNM Athletics to pay student athletes directly with new NIL settlement

Name, image and likeness, also known as NIL, has been a hot topic in college athletics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Name, image and likeness, also known as NIL, has been a hot topic in college athletics.

Since 2021, NCAA student athletes have been able to get paid through NIL deals with companies and even big-name brands.

However, a new settlement on the national level lets schools directly compensate athletes through licensing agreements for the use of their NIL rights.

“It’s been a free-for-all up until now, and now we know what the rules are, and it’s a level playing field from that perspective,” said Jack Thompson, current vice president and incoming president of the Lobo Club.

UNM Director of Athletics, Fernando Lovo, released a statement Monday and spoke with KOB 4 Tuesday about how the settlement will impact Lobo Athletics.

UNM will have the opportunity to divide millions of dollars among their programs and athletes. Every school opting into this settlement gets the same amount of cash, $20.5 million.

UNM officials say that they have not decided on a structure yet, but the main focuses will be football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

No matter how the money is divided up, Lovo says the chunk of change will allow the department to help all programs continue finding success.

“I think for us, it allows us to continue the momentum we’ve started. Obviously, we’ve had a heck of a season. We have six Mountain West championships which is the most in the entire Mountain West,” said Lovo.

While the revenue sharing is what has most people talking, the settlement also provides more scholarship opportunities for student athletes.

“It removes the scholarship limits that we’ve been operating under for many, many years. Now we have roster limits that we have to abide by, so that means that we can add additional scholarship dollars to our other sports,” said Lovo.

“The additional scholarships are gonna help us grow our other sports, and it allows us to understand where we are in relation to the people that we are going to compete with,” said Thompson.

While the money will give UNM a leg up in recruitment and retention, the fan engagement from loyal Lobos is what builds a winning culture.

“The more people we have that show up, the better we’ll play, and it impacts winning and losing, and so we need fans to show up,” said Lovo.

The second piece of the settlement will give former Division I athletes who competed prior to NIL the chance to be compensated through $2.8 billion in back pay. For UNM, this will result in a yearly six-figure reduction in their NCAA revenue distribution over the next 10 years.

The settlement will be implemented on July 1, 2025. Lobo athletes could start receiving their revenue share payments in July as well.