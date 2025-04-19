UNM football kicks off spring season with kids

Lobo fans got a first look at new Head Coach Jason Eck's team at Friday's spring game. But before the game, mini Lobo fans hit the field to practice drills alongside players and coaches as part of a free kid's clinic.

(Albuquerque, NM)- Lobo fans got a first look at new Head Coach Jason Eck’s team at Friday’s spring game. But before the game, mini Lobo fans hit the field to practice drills alongside players and coaches as part of a free kid’s clinic.

“We have to do a good job kind of connecting with the community, getting people out to support us, that’s part of the reason we’re doing the kids’ clinic tonight you know just make sure that people know we want to give back to the community and hopefully they come out and support us this fall,” Coach Eck said.

So far, it’s working. More than 100 kids ran, passed, and kicked their hearts out at the clinic. Then stayed and cheered on the Lobos with their parents.

“This is our first spring game to come to and we’re both excited,” one dad said. “He wants to get tickets to come to more Lobo games so that’s what we’re going to do this year.”

Former Coach Bronco Mendenhall burned Lobo fans when he left after just one season. But fans say things are looking up. Ask the kids at the clinic, and Coach Eck is already a legend. They lined up to meet him after their practice, and some even got his autograph.

Eck told KOB 4 that his program is all about community. Some of the players will go to the children’s hospital next week. He and his wife, Kimberly, moved their five kids to the Duke City. He said they’re excited to be out this summer meeting other Lobos.