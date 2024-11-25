UNM hires new athletic director from University of Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico appointed Fernando Lovo as its new athletic director Sunday. Lovo is currently the executive senior associate athletic director for operations at the University of Texas in Austin, and he will start at UNM on December 1.

UNM had been looking for a new athletic director since Eddie Nunez left over the summer to take the top job at the University of Houston. It found a replacement in Lovo, 36, who becomes the 14th athletic director in school history.

Lovo has also worked in administrative roles at Ohio State, Houston and with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He will be formally introduced in a future press conference.