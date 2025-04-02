UNM scientist gets $2M grant to study how viruses can fight cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A scientist at the University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center is using a $2 million grant to study how viruses can fight cancer.

The money is coming from the American Cancer Society. Eric Bartee, an associate professor at UNM, is leading the study.

Bartee wants to figure out how specific viruses can be used to target cancer cells. He believes that would allow the body’s own immune system to take out the virus-infected cells and the tumor cells.