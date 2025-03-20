US Postal Service to issue stamps designed by Cochiti Pueblo artist

COCHITI PUEBLO, N.M. — The U.S. Postal Service is set to issue a series of Forever stamps designed by Cochiti Pueblo artist Mateo Romero.

According to the USPS, Romero took pictures of the dancers in the traditional clothing while performing and then painted on top of the images. The stamps include the women’s traditional dance, the crow hop dance, the men’s hoop dance and the women’s fancy shawl dance.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

The USPS will hold a first-day-of-issue ceremony that day at the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow. The ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. You can RSVP here.