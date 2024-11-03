Victims identified in fiery I-40 crash near Zuzax

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 40 east of Albuquerque on Saturday, causing the freeway to be shut down for hours.

A spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as David and Marry Harper. No ages or town of residence were available.

The Harpers were traveling eastbound when they collided with a semi truck. Their vehicle became trapped underneath the trailer and caught fire. Both the vehicle and trailer were a total loss.

The incident remains under investigation and more details will be provided in the future.