Video: Car runs red light, hits APD sergeant’s vehicle

An Albuquerque police sergeant is lucky to be alive after a terrifying crash, and police say the crash was caused by a stolen car driven by a convicted felon who's now back in custody.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police sergeant is recovering after a driver ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle Tuesday evening.

Police say the person responsible was a convicted felon who’s now back in custody. They say their car was stolen.

The video shows a car blowing through a red light at Wyoming and Copper and crashing into the sergeant’s unit. That caused the unit to fly into nearby poles. Other officers show up within seconds because they were tracking the driver and trying to pull him over for being in that alleged stolen car.

Police say Andrew Sandoval was the one behind the wheel. He has a lengthy criminal record and was on probation and parole. Police say based on what they find in the car, the case could go to the feds.

