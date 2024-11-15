Video shows BCSO arrest man accused of killing 3 family members and dog

A man is accused of killing three family members and the family dog. New lapel video shows what deputies saw when they arrived on the scene and heard while conducting interviews in the case.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Newly-released lapel video shows what Bernalillo County deputies saw as they arrested a man accused of killing three family members and their dog.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Adlai Mestre for allegedly shooting and killing his mom, dad, 17-year-old sister and even their family dog about a month ago.

At the time of the arrest, deputies say Mestre was talking about killing them and hearing seismic waves. According to court documents, deputies found Mestre holding a loaded gun.

According to BCSO, Mestre has a history of being treated at a mental health hospital.

Mestre is facing several charges, including murder and tampering with evidence. He’s also facing charges of escaping police after he got out of an investigation room, and tried to run away.

