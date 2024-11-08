Video shows police take down suspects in stolen vehicle

Wild video showed Albuquerque police officers trying to arrest a couple who did not surrender quietly.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Wild video shows Albuquerque police officers trying to arrest a couple who did not surrender quietly.

It all happened Wednesday near Coors and Bluewater. Police say the driver of a white pickup – which had reportedly been stolen – crashed into multiple vehicles.

Officers tried to get the couple to surrender, and that’s when the driver threw it into reverse, and rammed into police vehicles.

The truck took off and eventually hit a pole. That’s when the couple bolted, but they didn’t get far.

APD gave KOB 4 witness video showing police take down both suspects. Police arrested Lawrence Gray and Shianne Temple.

Gray is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer. Temple was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.