Video shows sheriff’s deputies’ chase with U-Haul

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were trying to stop the truck after drivers reportedly said they heard knocking coming from the back.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New video shows Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputies trying to stop a U-Haul truck in Santa Fe back in April.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, drivers reportedly said they heard knocking coming from the back. Video appears to show the driver – Stacy Walker – had two people trapped.

The new drone video shows officers using stop sticks to try and stop the U-Haul. At one point, the truck and a police vehicle almost hit each other.

A judge ruled to keep Walker in jail until his trial but his lawyers are asking the judge to reconsider. They argue Walker is medically fragile. The hearing to reconsider is set for Monday.