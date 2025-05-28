Video shows truck vs. motorcycle road-rage incident

A man driving in the Northeast Heights captured video of a pickup truck driving aggressively against a motorcyclist.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the weather warming up, motorcyclists are gearing up, and with more on our streets comes more risks for riders.

But Ian Alexander said what he saw Saturday was not your typical road hazard. He said he was driving north on Barstow Street north of Harper Drive Saturday when a white truck in front of him swerved into a motorcycle and forced it into oncoming traffic.

He pulled out his phone and began recording.

“To me it almost seemed like he was acting like he was in a video game, you know what I mean, there was just like zero consequence. It was just crazy,” Alexander said.

From there, the incident escalated.

