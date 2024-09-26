Walgreens at Central and Eubank to close later this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Walgreens location at Central and Eubank in Albuquerque will close later this year, a spokesperson confirmed to KOB 4.

In a statement issued to KOB 4, the spokesperson stated the company’s current pharmacy model is “not sustainable” and requires them to “approach the market differently.” They said closing stores based on profitability is a part of that.

“We are making substantial changes to our store footprint, closing stores based on profitability, including this store in Albuquerque which is not able to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. While it is not an easy decision to close a store, we will work to minimize customer disruptions,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added they “intend to redeploy” most of their team members and offer new roles to “dedicated team members” at other locations.

The store will close Nov. 6.

The closure will come almost a year to the date after the Walgreens closed their Central and San Mateo location in Albuquerque.

In a statement issued at the time of announcing that closure, a spokesperson stated patients’ files would automatically transfer to the Central and Girard location.