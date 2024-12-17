Warm and dry weather looks to continue statewide

As the storms pass to the north of New Mexico, unseasonably warm and dry weather will persist across the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The storm track will remain well to the north of New Mexico for the remainder of the week and through the weekend, causing dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures to persist.

An exception will be some readings closer to 30-year averages in western valleys Tuesday night, and over eastern areas Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will generally be light, except for west winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph on Tuesday over the northern mountains and from the Sandia and Manzano mountains eastward.

The potential exists for gusts up to 30 mph east of the central mountain chain Friday and Sunday.

