Water emergency prompts early release for Los Lunas High School students

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A water emergency in an area of Los Lunas prompted Los Lunas High School to dismiss students early Wednesday.

According to Los Lunas Schools, the district dismissed students at the high school at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. They attributed it to a water emergency in the area that they said was affecting their facilities. Before releasing them, the school provided lunch for students and offered bus service to everyone who usually rides the bus.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and are taking the necessary steps to address this issue promptly. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time,” a letter to parents read.

The Village of Los Lunas reported a water emergency disrupting or impacting service in the Huning Ranch, Desert Sky and Fiesta Subdivisions and from the area of Los Cerritos Road to Sundance Road. According to the village, they sent crews to the scene to assess the situation and come up with a solution. There is no estimated time of completion yet.

Police say the intersection of Sun Ranch Village Road and north Sun Ranch Village Loop is closed due to the water emergency. They’re asking you to seek an alternate route.

If you have any questions or concerns, the village asks you to call Water Supervisor Ray Vigil Jr. at 505-363-0847 or the Superintendent of the Water Division, Scott White, at 505-363-1235.