Wellness Wednesday: Chair yoga

By KOB

Wellness Wednesday: Chair yoga exercises

If you feel like you don't have the time to exercise and stretch, here are some exercises you can do at your chair, even at work.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you think yoga is out of reach or you don’t have time to exercise and stretch, there are exercises you can do at your chair.

Kelly Nobbs, a yogi who has decades of experience, stopped by to show us chair yoga. Nobbs works at The Watermark at Cherry Hills and you can find her on Instagram at @KardioKelly.

See her show the chair yoga routines to Giuli in the video above.