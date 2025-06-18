Westbound Interstate 40 closed at Atrisco Vista

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Interstate 40 is closed at Atrisco Vista due to a semi-truck crash Wednesday morning, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-40 is closed from mile marker 148 to mile marker 144. NMDOT is requesting you seek an alternate route and you expect “major delays.” The closure was first reported at 11:19 a.m.

The NMDOT camera at I-40 and Rio Puerco is showing major backups on the hill near where the crash happened. Further details are limited.