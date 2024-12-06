Westbound Paseo del Norte closed due to crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Paseo del Norte is closed at Second Street due to a crash Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. Friday. All westbound lanes are closed, causing major backups on the highway.

Seek an alternate route and expect delays if you travel that way.

A New Mexico Department of Transportation camera at Paseo del Norte and Rio Grande Boulevard appears to show a crash blocking all lanes of traffic.

