What are the hot real estate spots right now?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re noticing more for sale signs in the metro area, it’s no illusion – the local real estate market is hot.
Local realtor Skip Adams, of #SoldBySkip, says homes are only spending about 25 days on the market, on average, before they sell. Adams says homes are selling for more than 98% of list price as well.
Here are some of the hottest markets right now:
- Rio Rancho: 87144
- Median price: $385,000
- +6 from last year
- Ventana Ranch and Paradise Hills
- Median price: $370,000
- Stabilized from last year
Pending sales are up 7% and mortgage applications are up. Inventory is also up 17% and the average sales price is $415,000.
