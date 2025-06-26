What are the hot real estate spots right now?

If you're noticing more for sale signs in the metro area, it's no illusion. The local real estate market is hot.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re noticing more for sale signs in the metro area, it’s no illusion – the local real estate market is hot.

Local realtor Skip Adams, of #SoldBySkip, says homes are only spending about 25 days on the market, on average, before they sell. Adams says homes are selling for more than 98% of list price as well.

Here are some of the hottest markets right now:

Rio Rancho: 87144 Median price: $385,000 +6 from last year

Ventana Ranch and Paradise Hills Median price: $370,000 Stabilized from last year



Pending sales are up 7% and mortgage applications are up. Inventory is also up 17% and the average sales price is $415,000.

Adams breaks down what that all means, in the video above.