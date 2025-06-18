What free fine arts events are going on this summer in New Mexico?

Here are some ideas for if you don't want to break the budget or travel too far.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Name a better combo than a New Mexico sunset, the Sandia Mountains and some Shakespeare – well, actually, we might be able to.

This summer in New Mexico, there are some free outdoor fine arts events that don’t require you to have a big budget – events like the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival.

“This summer, we’re doing “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Othello.” A comedy and a tragedy running in rep with each other,” said Levi Gore, the artistic director for the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival.

The festival is performing both of these classic plays for free all summer long at the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial in Albuquerque.

Much Ado About Nothing June 19-22 and July 2, 5, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Othello June 26-29 and July 10-12 – 7:30 p.m.



“We really want to bridge the gap for people and make it a fun, accessible and exciting, while still maintaining that kind of idea what people think Shakespeare is,” Gore said.

Of course, that means adding a New Mexico flair.

“So for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ we set this in 1940s, post-war Albuquerque. So it’s very tied to the region and the place at the time,” Gore said.

If Shakespeare isn’t your thing, how about a picturesque sculpture garden?

The artists behind “Origami in the Garden” are inviting you to Los Cerrillos to see their sculptures – nearly two dozen in all – up close.

“It’s a self guided tour. It is a nice 40-minute walk. If you want to enjoy looking at the art, it’s good to get out,” said Audrey Elkins, the garden manager at Origami in the Garden. “Their dream is to share this with people and to be able to do that for free is is the best thing.”

The garden is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. They are also open on Juneteenth, Labor Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

If you just want to sit down and enjoy some music, the Albuquerque Concert Band has you covered.

“It’s a joy for us to play but then it’s also a joy for us to have an audience listen to us and so that’s why we do this,” said Steve Sobolik, the president of the Albuquerque Concert Band.

The volunteer community band is bringing the joy of the concert hall outdoors with free concerts throughout the summer.

“It’s a great opportunity to go out, enjoy New Mexico summer weather, enjoy the beautiful scenery and enjoy some great music,” Sobolik said.

That includes some Broadway favorites and some Sousa marches.

“We’re free, we are fun. We’re outdoors. What more could you want?” Sobolik said.

The Albuquerque Concert Band has their first concert June 18 at the Balloon Museum. They will play at the Balloon Museum again July 2 and July 16. Then, they will play July 30 and Aug. 13 at the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial. All of the band’s concerts start at 7 p.m.