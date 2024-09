You've probably smelled green chile if you've been around town but there is other produce that is popping up as the seasons are changing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You’ve probably smelled green chile if you’ve been around town but there is other produce that is popping up as the seasons are changing.

Tamara Lopez stopped by the Downtown Growers’ Market in Albuquerque to see what’s in and what’s out.