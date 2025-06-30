Dumbphone | What the Tech? App of the Day

If you want to keep your smartphone simple, here is an app that can help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — For many people, smartphones have become a constant source of distraction but the Dumbphone app aims to remove that.

Dumbphone replaces your home screen with a minimalist black and white list of just the apps you want to see. No icons, no shiny objects tempting us to tap and wasting our time. It takes a little setup to turn a smartphone dumb.

The app walks you through the process, asking you to pick up to six essential apps to display. Maybe the phone, email, messages, and a browser.

To complete the look, you’ll add the Dumbphone widget to the home screen, use the matching black wallpaper, and hide the other pages from view.

When you’re finished, the home screen has an ultra-minimalist look and feel. You’re limited in what you can do with one tap, but that’s the point. You’re here to remove distractions.

You’ll still get notifications unless you turn those off. And you can still swipe to the app library or use the search bar to open other apps.

But the home screen, the one always whispering “come look at me…”, that’s gone.

I wish it was easier to switch back to my regular home screen layout without reversing the setup. Unfortunately that’s not possible. Maybe that’ll come in a future update. . If your smartphone is just too much, it might be time to make it dumb. It’s free to try, and if you like it, just one-time $25 payment.

