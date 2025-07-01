Most dangerous day for a smartphone | What the Tech?

A new survey shows there's a higher chance you'll lose or break your smartphone on the 4th of July more than any other day of the year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A new survey shows there’s a higher chance you will lose or break your smartphone on the Fourth of July more than any other day of the year.

Last year on the Fourth, Asurion saw:

Water damage incidents doubled

Cracked screens and backs rose around 43%

Incidents where the phone cannot be recovered, like being dropped over the side of a boat, surged 66%

You’ll try to keep any of that from happening, of course, but what should you do now before you take your phone out?

First, back it up to the cloud or a computer. If something happens, at least your photos, videos and data won’t be lost too.

Second, use a case, ideally one that’s water resistant. Or, keep it in a waterproof pouch when you’re near the water.

If your phone does get wet, don’t panic. Shake it to remove any water from the ports. If you have an iPhone there’s a shortcut you can download called Water Eject. It plays a specific sound frequency to help push water out of the speaker grills. Just search for “Water Eject” in the iPhone shortcuts app.

Here’s something a lot of people don’t think about: If your phone already has a small crack, summer humidity can push moisture inside. That alone can be enough to short out a component or damage the screen from the inside.

So, before you head out, back up your phone and protect it. Better yet, put it somewhere safe and enjoy the day because, while the lake may be beautiful, it’s where a lot of phones go to die.

