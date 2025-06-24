New cybersecurity warning | What the Tech?

In light of recent conflict with Iran, the Department of Homeland Security issuing a new warning about cyberattacks.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning that hackers from Iran could target the U.S. as retaliation for bombing nuclear sites.

Cybersecurity officials warn, it could start with a link in your email.

Scott Augenbaum spent nearly 30 years working for the FBI. He tells me a single click on someone’s computer can infect their company network when they sign into their work account. If they get access to usernames and passwords, the company could face a significant data breach or something called ransomware.

It isn’t far-fetched at all.

In 2013, Iranian hackers gained control of a dam in New York. In Florida, hackers tried to poison a city’s water supply. Both breaches started with a phishing email.

“Remember, critical infrastructure is banking and finance, healthcare, education, transportation, and retail, and most of it, is owned by the private sector.

Augenbaum recommends simple steps to stay safe. Use two-factor authentication. Freeze your credit. Use different passwords for every account, and slow down when you get suspicious messages.

Really be careful and think before you click. That goes for links you see on social media. Cybersecurity experts say, do not let your guard down.

