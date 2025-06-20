Overheating your smartphone | What the Tech?

Overheating your smartphone can wear it out. Here's what to be aware of.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Summertime could be a little too hot for you, your pets and your smartphone – so here are some tips to keep your phone from overheating.

Everyone knows you should never, ever leave a smartphone sitting in the sun. You’ve probably seen this warning before. The phone shuts down and can’t be used until it cools down.

But some of the things you may be doing with and on your phone during the heat can cause problems too.

Let’s talk about inside the car. It’s easy to forget you’ve tossed the phone on the seat beside you. Keep it out of direct sunlight, even if you’ve got the air conditioner going full-blast. That includes putting the phone on the dash to use it as a GPS.

Apple warns that playing video games, watching movies or using the phone as a GPS while on charge will raise the internal temperature and, in time, shorten the battery’s lifespan.

Charging it with cheap chargers you find at a service station is even worse for the battery.

What should you do if you see the temperature warning screen? Get it out of the sun and into a cool dry place. Remove the case to let it cool. When it turns back on, turn it off and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Don’t put it on a charger.

Do not put your phone in the refrigerator or freezer to cool it down faster.

One temperature warning may not cause permanent damage to the smartphone but repeated overheating will damage the battery and you may have to replace the phone sooner than you’d like.

