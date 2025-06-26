Privacy concerns with digital ID cards | What the Tech?

We know the world is going digital and most states now allow drivers to show proof of their car insurance on their phone and digital driver's licenses are more common now, too. So what about privacy concerns with that?

If you hand your unlocked phone to a police officer, they can potentially look at your texts, photos and anything else. That’s why it’s smart to lock your screen with just one tap – and it’s easy to do.

On an iPhone, it’s a feature called “Guided Access”. Go to settings, then Accessibility. Scroll to the bottom and turn on Guided Access. Set a passcode if you haven’t already. Then, when you open your insurance app to prove you’re covered, triple-press the side button and tap “start”.

Now, anyone with your phone can only see the screen you want them to see.

To turn off Guided Access, just triple-press the side button again and enter your passcode. Android phones have something similar called “App Pinning”. Set this up beforehand. Go to Settings, then Security and Privacy. Tap Advanced, and turn on App Pinning. Open the app you want to pin, let’s say your insurance card app, from the app switcher screen. Then, tap the app icon and select “pin”. That app will stay locked on the screen. No swiping to the home screen or another app.

To unpin it, hold down the back and home buttons together. Your phone will ask for your passcode before anything else can be accessed.

It’s important to set this up ahead of time. Keeping digital documents on your phone is convenient and you always have them with you. Without a screen lock in place, you may be handing over more than you intend.

