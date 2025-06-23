What to know to stay safe during monsoon in New Mexico
It is officially monsoon in New Mexico which means downpours can cause flooding and life-threatening consequences fast.
Danielle Silva, of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, has some emergency tips. Among them:
- Don’t walk or drive through flood waters
- Never drive around barricades
- Stay off bridges
- Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning
- Stay inside your car if it is trapped in rapidly moving water
- Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car
- Get to the highest level if you’re trapped in a building
- Only get on the roof if necessary and, once there, signal for help
- Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater
