What to know to stay safe during monsoon in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is officially monsoon in New Mexico which means downpours can cause flooding and life-threatening consequences fast.

Danielle Silva, of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, has some emergency tips. Among them:

Don’t walk or drive through flood waters

Never drive around barricades

Stay off bridges Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning

Stay inside your car if it is trapped in rapidly moving water

Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car

Get to the highest level if you’re trapped in a building

Only get on the roof if necessary and, once there, signal for help Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater



Silva talks through these tips in the video above.