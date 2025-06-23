What to know to stay safe during monsoon in New Mexico

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is officially monsoon in New Mexico which means downpours can cause flooding and life-threatening consequences fast.

Danielle Silva, of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, has some emergency tips. Among them:

  • Don’t walk or drive through flood waters
  • Never drive around barricades
  • Stay off bridges
    • Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning
  • Stay inside your car if it is trapped in rapidly moving water
  • Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car
  • Get to the highest level if you’re trapped in a building
  • Only get on the roof if necessary and, once there, signal for help
    • Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater

Silva talks through these tips in the video above.