What to think about when you donate to a food bank

This time of the year, you may want to donate to a food bank to help ensure people don't go hungry but there are some things to think about before you donate to ensure your donation goes a long way in many ways.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Volunteers at Roadrunner Food Bank work hard to prepare for the busiest time of the year and you can help them in more ways than one.

Sonya Warwick, with Roadrunner Food Bank, said they’re always looking for food to fill their shelves. If you’re interested in donating, Warwick said to think about what you and your family like to eat – and that’s what you can donate.

“Think about canned good items, different kinds of peanut butter. We definitely accept things like frozen turkeys, as long as they remain frozen and that chain of temperature control remains consistent. You can donate produce as long as you bring it into our door,” she said.

According to Warwick, 1-in-5 children in New Mexico are at risk of hunger. Donating food can help provide nutritious meals all across the state.

“People don’t realize that we distribute millions and millions of pounds of produce a year. And often, many people in food lines have shared with me that the only way they get access to that nutritious food, like produce, is coming to one of our food distributions,” Warwick said.

Consider food allergies, like peanut allergies, when you donate. Alternatives like almond butter can come in handy. Canned milk is also a precious commodity that doesn’t get donated very much.

If you can’t drop off food, there are also other ways to help out.

“We are always seeking volunteers,” Warwick said.

If you’re in need of food or want to donate or volunteer, visit their website here.