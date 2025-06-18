When will New Mexico see relief from the heat and smoke?

Here's a look at the next chance of rain in the Land of Enchantment. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When may we see relief from the triple-digit heat and smoke that continues to hang over New Mexico? Soon actually.

Before we get there, we will have to deal with smoke from two fires in the Gila National Forest. The smoke will push toward the bootheel of New Mexico as Wednesday evening rolls in. Then, the smoke will spread toward the north, rolling toward the Four Corners and the Albuquerque metro Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s throughout the state, except for some 80s in Ruidoso and northern and northeastern New Mexico.

Then comes that chance of rain. There is a chance Thursday and an improved chance next week.

Meteorologist Amanda Goluszka shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

