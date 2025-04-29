Wildfire contained on hill overlooking Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. — The Boston Hill Fire sent plenty of smoke into the skies above Silver City Monday afternoon before firefighters managed to stop its advance.

Silver City Fire Chief Milo Lambert said the blaze grew to 12 acres before his department, the Forest Service and two volunteer departments managed to surround it.

The fire burned some dry scrub, but it started just as the winds died down and humidity went up, which Lambert said was a big help in containing the situation.

Fire units will remain in place to hold the line throughout the night.