Winds knock out KOB 4 antenna signal in southern New Mexico

If you’re having issues watching KOB 4 with an antenna in southern New Mexico, it is because strong winds knocked the dish out of alignment on our Socorro microwave. This microwave transmits the KOB 4 feed to cities and towns like Alamogordo, Silver City, Ruidoso, Las Cruces, T or C and Deming.

We have crews evaluating the situation. It will require a specialized crew to climb the tower for permanent repairs.

We are working as quickly as we can, and apologize for the disruption in service.

You can also watch KOB newscasts and programming on several alternative platforms:

Cable (e.g., Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum)

Satellite (e.g., DirecTV, DISH)

Online

Streaming: