Windy and warm weekend start before cooldown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weekend will start windy and warm before we’ll see a cooldown in conditions that’ll last into the week in New Mexico.

Friday and Saturday will see temperatures in the 60s with windy conditions Saturday. Sunday will see a cooldown but it will get even cooler into the week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

