Windy and warm weekend start before cooldown
A windy weekend lies ahead before a cooldown. See the latest conditions at https://www.KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weekend will start windy and warm before we’ll see a cooldown in conditions that’ll last into the week in New Mexico.
Friday and Saturday will see temperatures in the 60s with windy conditions Saturday. Sunday will see a cooldown but it will get even cooler into the week.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos