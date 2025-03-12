Windy Wednesday in eastern New Mexico

Looking ahead to Thursday, we will see strong winds and blowing dust with a chance of snow in western New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wind advisories, a high wind warning and a high wind watch are all in effect Wednesday for eastern New Mexico.

On the other side, parts of western New Mexico may see some rain and snow showers. That may bring some snow showers to the Albuquerque metro.

Come Thursday, that likelihood goes up.

MORE: