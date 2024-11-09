Winter illnesses are in full effect as health officials encourage vaccinations

Flu and COVID cases have not spiked yet, but health officials are warning that vaccinations are still needed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you haven’t realized already, ’tis the season for washing hands and getting vaccines because winter viruses are in full effect. COVID-19, Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) typically peak in January. But it’s important to prepare for that by getting vaccinated now.

“Every winter, you know, starts off easy, and that’s really why we push vaccines at this time of year,” said New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Miranda Durham. “Kids are in school. All of us are inside, spending more time together. And that’s just, you know, it’s very easy for viruses to pass from person to person in that setting.”

Durham explained that it’s not just one virus, either. The DOH tracks the flu or Influenza, COVID and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

“COVID still is the most deadly of those three viruses that I was talking about, still kills the most people and is the most commonly circulating now,” Durham explained.

Statewide, there aren’t that many cases when it comes to all three viruses. But the DOH has noticed, COVID is the most common, which is something doctors are also seeing.

“I’m admitting people who are having, like, severe difficulty breathing, needing extra support. And those people do tend to be older than 65 and have other underlying medical conditions,” Dr. Alicia Gonzales said.

Dr. Gonzales works as a hospitalist in Ruidoso. She explained people older than 65 and kids are considered vulnerable populations, meaning they’re the most susceptible to sickness.

“Between newborn and six month is when they’re really high risk for things like RSV and flu,” Dr. Gonzales continued. “RSV tends to continue to be difficult up until, like two to three years old.”

COVID and flu vaccines are available for anyone 6 months and older. But it’s a little more complicated for RSV as the vaccine isn’t available for kids yet.

“Pregnant women can get the RSV vaccine between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy that will confer immunity onto their newborns,” Dr. Gonzales said.

Both Dr. Gonzales and Durham stressed the importance of getting vaccinated now because vaccines take about 2 weeks to start protecting you. Even then, it’s not guaranteed immunity but it does go a long way.

“Had you not gotten the vaccine, you would be feeling these symptoms tenfold,” Dr. Gonzales said.

Because that immunity takes some time now is the perfect time to get vaccinated as Thanksgiving is about three weeks away. The DOH keeps track of how many New Mexicans have gotten their COVID and flu vaccines. This week alone, there were more than 27,000 vaccinations.

For more information about vaccines and where you can get your shots, click here.