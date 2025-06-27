Woman claims vehicle sustained major damage during fiber optic installation project

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Albuquerque has put a temporary halt on new permits for fiber optic projects in the city, but a woman who lives in Rio Rancho said the problems are now spilling into her community.

“I am currently driving my vehicle. It’s making a sound, there’s smoke, I don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Delilah Chavez in a video posted to social media.

She took the video minutes after she said she drove over a steel plate on Western Hills Drive in Rio Rancho. The plate is a temporary cover for holes in the road during a fiber optic installation project in her neighborhood.

There are dozens on the road where the company Ezee Fiber is working. Chavez drives over them every day, along with hundreds of her neighbors. But she said one of those plates popped out of it’s hole and flew underneath her car Wednesday.

“There’s a hole underneath the bottom of my car, body damage on the side and to the front, the bumper’s kind of leaning, hanging on it now,” she said.

She also posted video on social media showing something leaking from underneath her vehicle.

We reached out to Ezee Fiber, just like we did a few months ago when dozens of people in Albuquerque complained about damage to their properties during installation.

Company officials said the steel plates are required and authorized by the City of Rio Rancho during part of the construction process. But the plates aren’t secured to the ground, which is the concern for Chavez.

“There’s some kids who ride motorcycles through here quite often and my fear is one of these days they’re going to hit it at a wrong angle, and it’s going to kill them,” she said.

The Ezee Fiber problems in Albuquerque became so widespread, city officials put their foot down. There’s a 90-day moratorium on any new permits from the company and others like it.

A spokesperson for Ezee Fiber sent a statement Thursday stating:

“We were made aware of an unfortunate incident today involving a Rio Rancho resident whose vehicle struck a temporary steel plate used during roadway restoration. We sincerely regret this occurrence, and a representative from Ezee Fiber has already reached out to the resident to express our apologies and offer assistance with repairs.”

Chavez said she hasn’t heard from them.

They also ask if residents have questions or concerns to call them directly at (877)531-0649.