Women’s tackle football team seeks community support

The ABQ Royals are a women's team that play full-contact tackle football.

BERNALILLO, N.M. — The ABQ Royals are a team of women who love playing football, but not two-hand touch or flag football, but full contact tackle football.

“We do put on pads, we put on helmets, we hit just as hard,” said Royals running back Merlinda Chavez. “We take hits just as hard as anyone else would. We just want to show our fans and all the young ladies and young men out here, that women can do it just as well as they can.”

The Royals have been on the gridiron for three seasons now and this year they are part of the American Women’s Football League. Their head coach said the relatively new squad is still setting the foundation for the future and they need the public’s support.

“Our goal in general is just to reach out to the community,” said head coach Callie Cook. “That’s what we’re here for. All these girls are made up from people in our own community. And so if we could get more eyes on this sport and show that, you know, women really can take this field, that’s what we’re here for.”

And one of the players said the Royals are good role models for people in the community.

“Albuquerque always has this rep of being like tough,” said linebacker Flor Sandoval. “It’s like we are tough, but we don’t have to be tough in a way that’s not productive. And I hope that other women that they can see like, hey, you know, there’s like other outlets, what can do your family, you can bring your friends, you can be a part of a family and be a part of a team.”

The Royals have two more home games left in the season before playoffs, giving locals two more chances to see a unique experience.

“We’re putting our bodies on the line,” Chavez said. “We’re putting our emotions out there. We’re ready. We’re ready to fight. We’re ready to hit. I mean, they’re going to they have something big to look forward to.”

The Royals’ next home game is on May 10 at 7 p.m. at Bernalillo High School.